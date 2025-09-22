Photos: Mickey and Pals are Featured on EPCOT’s Current Crop of Mexico Pavilion Merch

Check out the t-shirts, magnets, ears and more you’ll find at Plaza de los Amigos.

Laughing Place is at EPCOT today, and we’re checking out the current crop of Disney-specific merch you’ll find at the Mexico Pavilion’s Plaza de los Amigos.

A dark brown t-shirt with an EPCOT World Showcase logo (and the Mexico Pavilion’s main building) on the front and a sombrero-adorned Mickey on the back costs $36.99.

Mickey’s also wearing his sombrero on this mug (and many more items, as you'll see below), which is $24.99.

These Minnie ears include a colorful bow.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy can all be found on this hoodie, retailing for $64.99.

The Mickey sombrero tumblr is $29.99.

While the pillow is $44.99.

Minnie can be found relaxing on this girl’s tee.

This Mickey ornament is $24.99.

A bag with the Mickey image on it is $34.99.

While Donald gets his own Mexico tee for $36.99.

And lastly, the Mickey image is also featured on a magnet

More from Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good