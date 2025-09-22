Photos: Mickey and Pals are Featured on EPCOT’s Current Crop of Mexico Pavilion Merch
Laughing Place is at EPCOT today, and we’re checking out the current crop of Disney-specific merch you’ll find at the Mexico Pavilion’s Plaza de los Amigos.
A dark brown t-shirt with an EPCOT World Showcase logo (and the Mexico Pavilion’s main building) on the front and a sombrero-adorned Mickey on the back costs $36.99.
Mickey’s also wearing his sombrero on this mug (and many more items, as you'll see below), which is $24.99.
These Minnie ears include a colorful bow.
Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy can all be found on this hoodie, retailing for $64.99.
The Mickey sombrero tumblr is $29.99.
While the pillow is $44.99.
Minnie can be found relaxing on this girl’s tee.
This Mickey ornament is $24.99.
A bag with the Mickey image on it is $34.99.
While Donald gets his own Mexico tee for $36.99.
And lastly, the Mickey image is also featured on a magnet
