Photos: Mickey and Pals are Featured on EPCOT’s Current Crop of Mexico Pavilion Merch

Check out the t-shirts, magnets, ears and more you’ll find at Plaza de los Amigos.

Laughing Place is at EPCOT today, and we’re checking out the current crop of Disney-specific merch you’ll find at the Mexico Pavilion’s Plaza de los Amigos.

A dark brown t-shirt with an EPCOT World Showcase logo (and the Mexico Pavilion’s main building) on the front and a sombrero-adorned Mickey on the back costs $36.99.

Mickey’s also wearing his sombrero on this mug (and many more items, as you'll see below), which is $24.99.

These Minnie ears include a colorful bow.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy can all be found on this hoodie, retailing for $64.99.

The Mickey sombrero tumblr is $29.99.

While the pillow is $44.99.

Minnie can be found relaxing on this girl’s tee.

This Mickey ornament is $24.99.

A bag with the Mickey image on it is $34.99.

While Donald gets his own Mexico tee for $36.99.

And lastly, the Mickey image is also featured on a magnet

More from Walt Disney World: