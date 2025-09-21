Festival Favorites Food Booth Debuts at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Say goodbye to Grab-n-Goof and hello to Festival Favorites, as the popular EPCOT event continues.

A new food booth has joined the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival line-up as of today – Festival Favorites.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram announced that the Festival Favorites food booth has opened as of today in CommuniCore Plaza at EPCOT.
  • This booth replaces Grab-n-Goof, a food booth that was set up as part of the GoofyCore takeover of CommuniCore Hall for the summer.
  • Festival Favorites features a number of fan-favorite items from years past, including some booths that aren’t around anymore. The full menu is as follows:
    • Potato Pierogi with kielbasa, caramelized onions, and sour cream

  • Curry-spiced Fried Cheese with mango-curry ketchup

  • Frozen S'more: Chocolate milk shake with marshmallow syrup topped with mini marshmallows and a graham cracker (Non-alcoholic)

  • Irish Milk Shake: Guinness Stout, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and vanilla ice cream

  • Next week, on September 28th, two more food booths will join the line-up – Coastal Eats and Gyozas of the Galaxy. Both are located just outside Creations Shop across from Test Track.
  • For more foodie delights, be sure to check out the full Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

