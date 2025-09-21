Festival Favorites Food Booth Debuts at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Say goodbye to Grab-n-Goof and hello to Festival Favorites, as the popular EPCOT event continues.
A new food booth has joined the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival line-up as of today – Festival Favorites.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram announced that the Festival Favorites food booth has opened as of today in CommuniCore Plaza at EPCOT.
- This booth replaces Grab-n-Goof, a food booth that was set up as part of the GoofyCore takeover of CommuniCore Hall for the summer.
- Festival Favorites features a number of fan-favorite items from years past, including some booths that aren’t around anymore. The full menu is as follows:
- Potato Pierogi with kielbasa, caramelized onions, and sour cream
- Curry-spiced Fried Cheese with mango-curry ketchup
- Frozen S'more: Chocolate milk shake with marshmallow syrup topped with mini marshmallows and a graham cracker (Non-alcoholic)
- Irish Milk Shake: Guinness Stout, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and vanilla ice cream
- Next week, on September 28th, two more food booths will join the line-up – Coastal Eats and Gyozas of the Galaxy. Both are located just outside Creations Shop across from Test Track.
- For more foodie delights, be sure to check out the full Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:
- The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year through November 22nd, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.
- The Eat to the Beat Concert Series and Concert Series Dining Packages are also back for the 2025 event.
- New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots themed to A Goofy Movie, Elemental, and more will be available during the event.
- The Harvest Hollow area near Imagination! has seen a fun upgrade this year, adding a new play area and some original – and very adorable – woodland characters.
- And of course, there’s plenty of event merchandise available to purchase.
