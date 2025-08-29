Photos: EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Serves Stylish New Merchandise Inspired by Mickey & Friends, Remy, and Figment

The annual fall food festival has officially kicked off! From now until November 22nd, guests at EPCOT can indulge in the delicacies from 6 different continents.

International Food & Wine Merch:

Disney’s annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival began today.

In addition to the delicious food and beverage offerings throughout the event, Disney has released a wide array of commemorative merchandise for the event.

Laughing Place had a chance to check out all of the stylish new items available now at the Creations Shop located in World Celebration.

Similar to last year, this year’s selection features apparel, houseware, and accessories, with collections themed to the event with Mickey & Friends, Figment, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Let’s take a look!

Mickey & Friends

Mickey and Donald Food & Wine Minnie Ears ($34.99)

Donald Food & Wine T-Shirt ($34.99)

Mickey Food & Wine Loungefly ($90)

Minnie and Daisy Food & Wine Tank ($31.99)

Mickey Food & Wine Spirit Jersey ($79.99)

Mickey Food & Wine Trash Can Salt and Pepper Shakers ($14.99)

Remy

Remy Food & Wine Salt and Pepper Shakers ($14.99)

Remy Food & Wine Apron ($39.99)

Remy Food & Wine Hand Towel ($19.99)

Remy Food & Wine Measuring Spoons ($14.99)

“Anyone Can Cook" Remy Food & Wine T-Shirt ($34.99)

Remy Food & Wine lug Wine Bottle Holder ($50)

Chef Remy Mug ($27.99)

Remy “Big Flavors" Magnet ($12.99)

Remy “Big Flavors" Spatula

Remy Food & Wine Bowl ($24.99)

Remy Food & Wine Tank ($31.99)

Chef Remy Plush ($34.99)

EPCOT

Spaceship Earth Food & Wine Quarter-Length Zip Windbreaker ($59.99)

Spaceship Earth Wine Bottle Stopper ($22.99)

Food & Wine Wooden Coasters ($24.99)

Food & Wine Clip on Pouch ($19.99)

Food & Wine Plastic Plate and Drink Holder ($12.99)

Food & Wine Baseball Cap ($29.99)

Passholder Food & Wine Mug ($19.99)

Passholder Food & Wine T-Shirt ($34.99)

Passholder Food & Wine lug Tote ($135)

Passholder Food & Wine lug Crossbody ($90)

Figment

Figment Food & Wine Tumbler ($24.99)

Figment Chef Hat ($34.99)

Chef Figment Mug ($27.99)

Figment Food & Wine Coasters ($27.99)

Figment Plate ($26.99)

Figment Oven Mitt ($14.99)

Figment Apron ($39.99)

Muppet Labs

Muppet Labs Food & Wine lug Crossbody ($65)

Muppet Labs Lunch Box ($34.99)

Muppet Labs T-Shirt ($34.99)

Muppet Labs Youth T-Shirt ($21.99)

Foodie Guide:

Of course, the real star of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival are the incredible food and beverage offerings located throughout the park.

From experimental flavors to a cultural journey around the world, there are so many amazing things to try at this year’s event.

For those looking to plan ahead to make sure they don’t miss any of this year’s indulgences, you can check out our Foodie Guide here

