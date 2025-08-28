Photos: Adorable Woodland Creatures Bring New Magic to Harvest Hollow at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

We already want to see more of the adorable new characters – Squirrel, Bear and Fox.

The Harvest Hollow area of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has seen a fun upgrade this year, adding a new play area and some original – and very adorable – woodland characters.

The three food booths located within Harvest Hollow, along the walkway from World Celebration to World Showcase, have each received their own, specially-designed characters. Forest & Field features an adorable squirrel who loves to farm and gather.

Plenty of vegetables and gourds can be found around the area, including Squirrel’s first place winning pumpkin!

Milled & Mulled features a bear who loves to bake!

The fox of Bramblewood Bites is the most debonair of chaps, who dines on tasty dishes between his naps.

In the center of Harvest Hollow, a small play area for children aged 5-12 features some log-shaped obstacles, while parents can sit on themed picnic tables nearby.

Click here to see the full menus for Forest & Field, Milled & Mulled and Bramblewood Bites, along with all the other Food & Wine Festival booths.

More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:

The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year from August 28th through November 22nd, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.

Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series

New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots A Goofy Movie, Elemental, and more will be available during the event.

More Walt Disney World News: