Photos: Adorable Woodland Creatures Bring New Magic to Harvest Hollow at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
The Harvest Hollow area of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has seen a fun upgrade this year, adding a new play area and some original – and very adorable – woodland characters.
The three food booths located within Harvest Hollow, along the walkway from World Celebration to World Showcase, have each received their own, specially-designed characters. Forest & Field features an adorable squirrel who loves to farm and gather.
Plenty of vegetables and gourds can be found around the area, including Squirrel’s first place winning pumpkin!
Milled & Mulled features a bear who loves to bake!
The fox of Bramblewood Bites is the most debonair of chaps, who dines on tasty dishes between his naps.
In the center of Harvest Hollow, a small play area for children aged 5-12 features some log-shaped obstacles, while parents can sit on themed picnic tables nearby.
Click here to see the full menus for Forest & Field, Milled & Mulled and Bramblewood Bites, along with all the other Food & Wine Festival booths.
More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:
- The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year from August 28th through November 22nd, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.
- Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.
- The Eat to the Beat Concert Series and Concert Series Dining Packages are also back for the 2025 event.
- New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots themed to A Goofy Movie, Elemental, and more will be available during the event.
