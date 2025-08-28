Photos: Beak and Barrel's Menu is a Treasure Map to Tropical Delights

The Beak and Barrel, the newest swashbuckling addition to Magic Kingdom, officially opens August 29 to buccaneers of all ages. Guests will step inside a lively pirate tavern, located in the heart of Adventureland, for an immersive experience brimming with rich storytelling, delicious fare, and plenty of pirate fun.

Here’s a photo update showcasing the menu for this new offering:

Beyond the incredible theming, The Beak and Barrel offers a menu of tropical drinks and tantalizing small plates. The beverage menu is split between inventive cocktails and unique non-alcoholic options. Guests can quench their thirst with concoctions like the refreshing Plunderer's Punch served in a unique skull mug

The tavern also offers a kids menu and an allergy-friendly menu.

For a closer look at the stunning decor, you can check out our Beak and Barrel Photo Tour. There’s also a close look at the food and drinks in the Beak and Barrel Food and Beverage Video. We also highlighted the unveiling of the Beak and Barrel Signage.

Note on Availability:

Following a technical hiccup on the initial release date, reservations were made available on August 20, 2025, and were booked solid for the first several weeks within just a few hours. While the reservation calendar currently shows no openings, it is recommended that aspiring pirates keep checking the My Disney Experience app and the official Walt Disney World website, as cancellations can and do happen, sometimes even on the day of.