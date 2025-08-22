Photos: All the Pirate Details of The Beak and Barrel at Magic Kingdom

Originally announced back at the Destination D23 event in 2023, the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern, The Beak and Barrel, is set to open in a matter of days.

While Disney has shared small glimpses of what to expect once inside the new location, which takes over the former Pirates League at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, today we got a full tour.

The new establishment is filled with details and touches that keep the spirit of both the attraction and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Take a look around.

Plenty of Ships in a Bottle can be found throughout, appropriately enough.

Of course there is merchandise available as well, including this t-shirt and shoulder pal plush, which are available in the gift shop next door, which also serves as the exit to the attraction.

A bill board posts all kinds of pirate details. Take a look!

Stunning carved scenes depicting moments from the Pirates of the Caribbean films are found in some of the booths at the new establishment.

Of course, aside from all the details and the ambience, the real reason people will be heading to this new location are the food and drinks! We’ve already talked about some of these items, and you can find out more about them in our post over here.

Don’t forget the glass below that is sure to be a must-have for many a pirate fan.

The Beak and Barrel officially opens on August 29th. For more information about booking your experience at The Beak and Barrel or visiting Walt Disney World in general, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.