Shiver Me Timbers! Disney Showcases Beak and Barrel Menu

This brand-new, immersive pirate hideaway at Walt Disney World is serving up swashbuckling snacks and seafaring surprises.

Walt Disney World Resort has showcased some of the food offerings for The Beak and Barrel in an entertaining video in preparation for on August 29, 2025. Get ready for a swashbuckling culinary adventure as The Beak and Barrel prepares to welcome pirates of all ages for a taste of the high seas.

Some of the highlighted food and beverage items include:

Island Provisions includes plantain chips, blue corn tortillas and toasted flatbread served with mango chutney, garlic chimichurri and zesty cilantro cream dips.

Kraken’s Catch features an octopus's tentacle marinated in lemon and lime juice with olives, bell peppers, avocados, and piquillo pepper almond foam.

The Port of Call includes London dry gin, ruby port, lemon juice, and spiced cranberry.

The Treasure Trove is a blend of ube, lemon, and coconut served with a vanilla cake “plank", chocolate “cannonball", and golden caramel popcorn.

Cook’s Corn Griddle Cakes includes Warm corn cakes stuffed with melted cheese, lime, sour cream, chili peppers, and cotija cheese. Choice of chipotle-braised chicken or roasted corn and poblano peppers.

Explosive beverage with Los Siete Misterios Doba -Yej Meszal, banana, coconut, and smoked chili bitters.

This beverage includes Pot & Column Still White Rum with citrus and spice.

This beverage comes in a souvenir glass and includes Kraken Black Spiced Rum, blackberry, vanilla, and a hint of citrus.

About the Legacy of Pirates in Disney Parks:

The Beak and Barrel continues a long and beloved tradition of pirate adventures in Disney Parks, anchored by the legendary Pirates of the Caribbean

The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction opened at Disneyland

It was originally envisioned as a walk-through wax museum, but the success of " it's a small world

The iconic theme song, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)," was written by Disney Legend X Atencio, who was an animator before Walt Disney tapped him to work on the attraction's script.

The attraction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Following the massive success of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and Hector Barbossa were added to the attraction in 2006, creating a unique synergy where the ride inspired the films, and the films then inspired the ride.

