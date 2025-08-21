Photos: New Gashapon Toy Capsule Machines Arrive at EPCOT's Japan Pavilion

The new experience is located near the back of the pavilion.

A popular Japanese retail experience called gashapon has arrived at EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion.

What’s Happening:

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World

Located near the back of the pavilion outside Mitsukoshi Department Store, the toy capsule stand allows guests to grab mystery items from their favorite animes, video games, and more.

For those who have never experienced gashapon, it works similarly to the mystery capsule machines found at malls and restaurants here in the states but have much higher quality prizes.

In Japan, you will find entire stores dedicated to the mystery collectible machines.

Some of the coolest prizes from gashapon machines are the highly detailed animal figures you can find, with EPCOT’s new stand sporting some cool whale and fish themed collectibles.

While gashapon are normally coin operated, EPCOT’s use a kiosk style selection system with prices ranging from $9-$15.

The new kiosks are a great way to immerse yourself into Japanese culture and take home a super cool souvenir!

Paging Mr. Tom Morrow 2.0?:

Yesterday, Imagineering teased another exciting addition to EPCOT with a potential return of Tom Morrow 2.0.

Originally making appearances at Innoventions, the character was also a mainstay on the Disney Channel Imagineer That!

You can check out everything we know about the character’s rumored reappearance here

