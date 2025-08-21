Photos: New Gashapon Toy Capsule Machines Arrive at EPCOT's Japan Pavilion
The new experience is located near the back of the pavilion.
A popular Japanese retail experience called gashapon has arrived at EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- During a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted brand new gachapon machines added to EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion.
- Located near the back of the pavilion outside Mitsukoshi Department Store, the toy capsule stand allows guests to grab mystery items from their favorite animes, video games, and more.
- For those who have never experienced gashapon, it works similarly to the mystery capsule machines found at malls and restaurants here in the states but have much higher quality prizes.
- In Japan, you will find entire stores dedicated to the mystery collectible machines.
- Some of the coolest prizes from gashapon machines are the highly detailed animal figures you can find, with EPCOT’s new stand sporting some cool whale and fish themed collectibles.
- While gashapon are normally coin operated, EPCOT’s use a kiosk style selection system with prices ranging from $9-$15.
- The new kiosks are a great way to immerse yourself into Japanese culture and take home a super cool souvenir!
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Most Magical vacation needs.
Paging Mr. Tom Morrow 2.0?:
- Yesterday, Imagineering teased another exciting addition to EPCOT with a potential return of Tom Morrow 2.0.
- Originally making appearances at Innoventions, the character was also a mainstay on the Disney Channel for their series Imagineer That!
- You can check out everything we know about the character’s rumored reappearance here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com