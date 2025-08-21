Photos: Construction Continues on Disney's Grand Floridian Lobby Redesign

The reimagining of Walt Disney World's flagship resort continues with extensive work in the main atrium.

Walt Disney World’s flagship resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is in the midst of a significant, multi-year transformation, and checked in again on its iconic grand lobby. Guests arriving at the celebrated resort are now greeted with construction walls, tarps, and signs of the pixie dust being spread to reimagine the space.

The most prominent development is the framework taking shape for a new Lobby Bar on the main floor. This new structure replaces the old iconic birdcage that was in this space

Disney previously released concept art showing what this new bar will look like when completed.

There are walls all over the lobby as work continues. Disney announced the area would be rethemed “with a mix of botanical accents and inviting colors to create an airy, garden-like atmosphere."

Due to the scale of the renovation, Disney has confirmed that the beloved holiday gingerbread house will unfortunately not be constructed this season.

If you want a refresher on what the lobby looked like before all the renovations, you can check out the photo update we posted earlier this year before the construction started.

