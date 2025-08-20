Merchandise Sneak Peek: The Mickey's of Glendale Goods Coming to Destination D23

Some of these are instant buys and must-haves for a fan's collection.

As we get closer to Destination D23, taking place later this month at Walt Disney World, we’re getting a closer look at some of the merchandise that those attending will be able to find at Mickey’s of Glendale.

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the upcoming Destination D23 event, taking place at Walt Disney World later this month, Mickey’s of Glendale will once again be on scene.

Mickey’s of Glendale is a unique merchandise location, based out of Walt Disney Imagineering’s headquarters in - where else? - Glendale!

At D23 events, like Destination D23, the store will offer a pop-up location for fans to enjoy and this year is no different, debuting new collections for this year’s event.

First up is the Passport Collection , which is based around the theme for this year’s Destination D23 - “Journey Around the Worlds of Disney."

The collection is inspired by global transit systems, minimalist in nature and with routes that shape into favorite characters and icons. Abbreviations look like transit symbols that pay homage to the Disney Destinations around the world.

The Disney Destinations Collection brings together park icons with favorite characters, and is inspired by artist Mary Blair.

The collection connects all six Disney castles through playful artwork featuring airborne characters like Dumbo

The Muppets Studio Collections will have three drops for the event: The Muppets Studio Black & Gold Collection – A sleek lineup featuring the iconic studio logo on a classic crew cap and all-new Spirit Jersey. Kermit Takeover Capsule – A soft, summery lime green takeover starring everyone’s favorite frog. The Muppets 70: #1–35 Collection – Inspired by the first 35 characters spotlighted in the anniversary campaign, this nostalgic collection features cozy apparel and fun home goods.

will have three drops for the event: Walt Disney Imagineering Collections will also be featured, showcasing a brand-new selection of Walt Disney Imagineering branded merchandise.

Take My Money:

If I were to be excited and ready to buy any of the items teased, I would definitely lean toward the Passport Collection. The style is very subtle until you look harder at it, and realize that it is quite decidedly Disney garb.

As a fan of the Muppets, I do wish we got to see some teases of those items, but alas, no images were shared from those collections. Not that we can easily see the Muppets when we want at Walt Disney World right now anyway. #StillBitter.

I’m always a fan of anything branded WDI, and though we’ve only seen a select few of the items in terms of apparel, I would hope for more accessories - like a backpack, notebook, and the like. Those are what always get my money at these kinds of events.

Along with the shopping experience, we will also be on scene during Destination D23, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for all kinds of news and coverage from the event, Friday August 29th through Sunday, August 31st.