Photos: Jock Lindsay's Hangar Bar Gets Halloween Makeover For First Time

The Disney Springs Location usually gets decked out for Christmas, which could explain all the Halloween garland.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs can get in on some Halloween fun now at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, now called Jock Lindsay’s Halloween Hangar Bar.

For those who don’t recall, Jock Lindsay is Indiana Jones’ barnstorming pilot who, in the story for this Walt Disney World location, stumbled upon Disney Springs in 1938 while chasing down a mythology-based tip in Central Florida.

His attraction to the town’s natural springs landed him here where he bought waterfront property and settled down. He then built an airplane hangar as his home base and thus Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar was born.

For the season, the bar has been fully decked out in Halloween regalia, with small spooky touches like pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, and more, all calling back to the 1930s/40s theme. Despite all the garland everywhere, this is different from the location’s traditional Christmas decor that occupies the space each holiday season.

Those who get seated in the bar’s popular Diving Bell booth (above) will have a bit of company with them, in the form of several jack-o-lanterns positioned into a makeshift chandelier in the space.

While Jock Lindsay may be a character from the Indiana Jones franchise, the banner above also ties the Hangar Bar into the lore of the 1991 film, The Rocketeer, as Bigelow’s Air Circus was featured in the film. Reportedly, there is a reference to the South Seas Club in the Hangar Bar, another call back to The Rocketeer.

Outside of cross-over stories that are sure to give the most technical of fans some heart palpitations, there is also a special new menu for the Halloween festivities at the bar.

Those visiting can enjoy new and exclusive delectables such as the Alien Invader Sliders and Phantom Dumplings and sip on soul-stirring beverages like The Spike Trap and Cauldron Cooler.

The Halloween Decor is expected to remain at Jock Lindsay's Hangar Bar from now through November 4th.