Previewing Can’t Miss Annual Passholder 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise
We've got our first look at a tee, mug and pins from the Walt Disney World AP Food & Wine collection.
As is always the case during a seasonal event at Walt Disney World, some exclusive Annual Passholder items will be available during the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has showcased a preview of some of the items that Annual Passholders will be able to pick up during the upcoming EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
- Items available during the festival, which takes place from August 28th through November 22nd, include:
- Adult Tee
- Adult Zip Hoodie
- Passholder Mug
- Lug Crossbody Bag
- Lug Tote
- Limited Edition Remy Pin
- Limited Edition Logo Pin
- Find these items and more at Creations Shop and markets throughout World Showcase.
More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:
- The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.
- Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.
- You can check out the complete Foodie Guide to this year’s event here.
- The Eat to the Beat Concert Series and Concert Series Dining Packages are also back for the 2025 event.
