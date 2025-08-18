Previewing Can’t Miss Annual Passholder 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise

We've got our first look at a tee, mug and pins from the Walt Disney World AP Food & Wine collection.

As is always the case during a seasonal event at Walt Disney World, some exclusive Annual Passholder items will be available during the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has showcased a preview of some of the items that Annual Passholders will be able to pick up during the upcoming EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Items available during the festival, which takes place from August 28th through November 22nd, include: Adult Tee



Adult Zip Hoodie

Passholder Mug

Lug Crossbody Bag

Lug Tote

Limited Edition Remy Pin

Limited Edition Logo Pin

Find these items and more at Creations Shop and markets throughout World Showcase.

More on the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:

The long-running event returns to EPCOT for 90 days this year, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.

Just like previous years, the global marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.

You can check out the complete Foodie Guide to this year’s event here

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series

