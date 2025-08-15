Destination D23 Announces Livestream Schedule for D23 Gold Members
Destination D23 will livestream panels August 30th-31st, exclusively for D23 Gold Members.
Destination D23 is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort August 29-31. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Disney has released the livestream schedule for the weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Destination D23 will take place from August 29-31, 2025.
- This event will be held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World for the first time.
- Expanded from previous years, D23 Gold Members can look forward to a weekend packed with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, dazzling entertainment, behind-the-scenes glimpses into every corner of Disney, plus one-of-a-kind interactive experiences and shopping opportunities.
- D23 Gold Members are exclusively invited to join the Gold Theater Live from Destination D23 for two Virtual Gold Theater events on Saturday August 30 and Sunday August 31.
- You can watch the Destination D23 livestream here, or by visiting Disney D23's official website.
- D23 Gold Members may log in starting at 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET for a pre-show experience.
- The event will only be available to watch during the listed event times and will not be available to stream on demand later.
- For the most current information on upcoming livestreams, be sure to check the official D23 website or follow Disney D23 on social media.
The livestream schedule is as follows:
Saturday, August 30th, 2025
- Special D23 Gold Theater Welcome from Destination D23!
- 10:30 - 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:30 - 7:45 a.m. PT
- Welcome Back with Michael Vargo - Michael Vargo, head of D23, shares some exciting news and updates about what Members can look forward to from D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- 10:45 - 10:55 a.m. ET / 7:45 - 7:55 a.m. PT
- The Three Caballeros: From El Grupo to Goodwill Classics - Join the Walt Disney Archives for an 80th anniversary celebration of The Three Caballeros (1945)! Using the vibrant cultural settings of Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort as a springboard, these short programs will explore Walt Disney’s research and goodwill trips across Latin America through rarely seen artwork, photography, and other archival materials that spotlight the lasting legacy of the landmark films they inspired.
- 10:55 - 11:05 a.m. ET / 7:55 - 8:05 a.m. PT
- X Atencio: The Untold Story of a Disney Legend - Disney Legend X Atencio is most well-known for writing the song lyrics and attraction scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion. However, in the shadow of such iconic works, the rest of his story has remained largely untold—until now. Learn more about X’s legacy as one of Walt’s most versatile employees in an intimate conversation with his family and authors of the upcoming book Xavier “X" Atencio: The Legacy of an Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend, ahead of its wide release on November 4. Guests will get the opportunity to view unreleased artwork and photographs from X’s personal collection and hear previously untold stories chronicling his 46-year career.
- 11:05 - 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:05 - 8:30 a.m. ET
- Disney Around the Globe: India - Take a trip around the world with the Walt Disney Archives through a series of interstitial programs exploring fascinating Disney connections to legendary destinations around the globe.
- 11:30 - 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:30 - 8:35 a.m. PT
- Be Our Guest With Disney on Broadway - “Be Our Guest with Disney on Broadway" will feature performances by Michael James Scott (Genie) from Aladdin on Broadway and Danny Gardner (Lumiere) from the North American Tour of Beauty and The Beast. In between performances, Susan Egan (original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway) will join her Disney on Broadway family for a magical panel conversation.
- 11:35 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET / 8:35 - 9:00 a.m. PT
Sunday, August 31st, 2025
- Special D23 Gold Theater Welcome from Destination D23!
- 1:45 - 2:00 p.m. ET / 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. PT
- Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel - Join fan-favorite Disney Channel stars from the past and present as they celebrate iconic DCOM and series franchises that bring joy, connection, and magic to generations of fans. Tune in for laughs, fun, and moments you won’t want to miss!
- 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. PT
- Disney Around the Globe: China - Take a trip around the world with the Walt Disney Archives through a series of interstitial programs exploring fascinating Disney connections to legendary destinations around the globe.
- 2:45 - 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:45 - 11:50 a.m. PT
- Beyond the Spires: An Insider look at Disney Castles - Think you know everything about Disney castles? Think again! Join Imagineers as they peel back the plaster and pixie dust to share behind-the-scenes details and little-known facts from castles across the globe. Along the way, they’ll share the global inspirations, design challenges, and maybe even a few surprises that stretch beyond the spires.
- 2:50 - 3:20 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. PT
