Destination D23: Check Out Pins Headed to the Event from Mickey's of Glendale, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and The Walt Disney Company Store

Next month, D23 is hosting their biennial Destination D23 at Walt Disney World Resort! And fans attending the event now have a first look at some of the amazing collectible Disney Pin Trading pins available to purchase during the event.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 is just around the corner at Walt Disney World.

From August 29th-31st, the event will invite D23 Members to join in on a weekend of special events, presentations, merchandise offerings and more.

Disney Pin Trading fans will have a special opportunity to pick up exclusive and limited-edition pins during the event from Mickey’s of Glendale, the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and The Walt Disney Company Store.

Let’s take a look at some of the offerings!

Mickey’s of Glendale (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Pins ( Full Catalog )

Disney Studio Store Hollywood

Pins ( Full Catalog )

Apparel

The Walt Disney Company Store

Pins ( Full Catalog )

It’s important to note that attendees will need to opt in to a random selection process to purchase these pins.

From July 7th through July 18th, ticket holders will receive emails to fill out the RSP with a unique link to submit their pin preferences.

A separate link will be sent for each location.

On August 1st, guests will receive their RSP results, and they have until August 8th to make any adjustments to their order.

On August 15th, Disney will charge guest credit cards for their purchases. No refunds or exchanges will be accepted after the order processes.

Guests will be able to pick their pins up on August 29th, the first day of the event.

Not-So-Scary with D23:

Guests attending Destination D23 are invited to enjoy the spooky-season magic at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Taking place on August 29th, fans attending the event have a special link where they can purchase tickets to the event.

Tickets are still available and run for $139 per person before tax.

You can learn more here

Read More Walt Disney World: