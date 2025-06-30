The Future of Flavor is Here: EPCOT Debuts New and Returning Food Items

Check out the nine new and returning snacks, meals, and desserts.

One of the best parts of a Walt Disney World vacation is the delicious food and beverage offerings found throughout the parks. Over at EPCOT, several new and returning food items are now available to enjoy.

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram

Ranging from meals, snacks, and desserts, there are plenty of ways to plan for a mouth-watering future at Walt Disney World.

Found throughout World Celebration, World Showcase, World Nature, travel around the experimental prototype community of tomorrow with unforgettable flavors.

Seen above is the Chocolate Baumkuchen, which can be found at Connections Eatery.

Let’s take a look at all the new and returning offerings!

Roast Beef Sandwich at Sunshine Seasons

S'mores Bar at Regal Eagle Smokehouse : Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Jumbo Pretzel with Obatzda Cheese Dip at Sommerfest

Peruvian Salad at Connections Eatery

Caprese Sandwich at Sunshine Seasons

Sweet-and-Spiced Nuts at Block and Hans

Cheese Flatbread and Pepperoni Flatbread at Sunshine Seasons

Disney Dining Evolves:

Just like EPCOT, Disney is always looking towards the future.

Recently, Disneyland

The new updates allow guests to view all available reservations for a specific restaurant, view resort-wide reservations for specific date ranges, and filter dining availability based on time frames and other preferences.

No matter whether you plan your Disney Parks days down to the minute or prefer a more spontaneous experience, the new updates make grabbing that perfect reservation so much easier.

.

