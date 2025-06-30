Disney Dining: New Disneyland and Walt Disney World App Updates Streamline Restaurant Reservations

The changes offer exciting new ways to plan a Disney Parks vacation.

Earlier this month, we reported that Disneyland Resort had streamlined their dining reservation system. Now, Disney fans visiting both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World can take advantage of the new updates.

Arriving on the Disneyland app as well as the My Disney Experience App, the changes come from guest feedback and provide new ways to explore specific locations and restaurants across the resort.

Previously, guests would need to head to a specific page for each restaurant and check availability by date and time frame. The new system gives guests more leeway to plan in advance.

The biggest changes include: Viewing all available reservations for a specific restaurant. View resort-wide reservations for specific date ranges. Filter dining availability based on time frames and other preferences.

For those looking to get a reservation at a specific restaurant, the calendar view will allow you to find those more coveted dining reservations, giving guests, especially those with flexible travel dates, the opportunity to lock in their favorite restaurant.

For those that like to plan their vacations in advance, the date range feature is perfect for planning out your days for that perfect Disney vacation.

The new and improved sorting and filtering ability is also perfect for a more spontaneous vacation. Guests will be able to find available time slots and join walk-up lists directly from the app.

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.

For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.

