Photos/Video: Disney and Old Navy's Magical Summer Kick Off at the Santa Monica Pier

Summer fun was inescapable at the final stop of the Old Navy x Disney Road Trip!

Yesterday, June 28th, Disney and Old Navy celebrated the beginning of summer at Santa Monica Pier! Taking part in the Pier 360 Beach Festival, those in attendance got to experience a wide variety of photo ops, activities, and merchandise, as well as a special performance by the Disneyland Band.

Summer is finally here, bringing with it sunshine, pool-side fun, and amazing memories! To celebrate, Disney and Old Navy jumped into the excitement of Santa Monica Pier’s Pier 360 Beach Festival. The party, which featured plenty of pop-up experiences and performances to explore, was the final stop on Old Navy x Disney Road Trip. Inspired by a classic Americana aesthetic, guests were welcomed into an enormous experience of photo opportunities, complimentary snacks, friendship bracelets, and a chance to purchase items from the latest Old Navy x Disney collaboration.

The red, white, and blue color scheme can be found throughout Old Navy and Disney’s latest collection of apparel and accessories. Many of the collaboration’s sold out items were available during the event, including the incredibly popular mini tote bag.

And the festive America-inspired clothing is incredibly affordable! Items available at the event ranged from $4.99 up to $29.99, a steal if I do say so myself. While the Old Navy x Disney Road Trip is officially over, items in the collection are available to shop online and in-stores until July 5th.

Now the Disney magic didn’t stop there! In a rare appearance outside of Disneyland Resort, the Disneyland band marched their way down the pier to the Pier 360 mainstage for a special performance.

Playing classic Disney songs like “Reflection" from Mulan, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins, and park classics like “Fantasmic!," the Disneyland Band performed for about 15 minutes during the surprise appearance. As the Disneyland Resort celebrates its 70th anniversary, Mickey Mouse joined the virtuosos in his “Celebrate Happy" attire, dancing alongside the unforgettable Disney tunes. The Disneyland Band closed out the performance with the official song of the 70th celebration, “Celebrate Happy" by the Jonas Brothers.

You can check out a full performance below:

Thank you to Disney for having us out to this very special morning at the Santa Monica Pier.

