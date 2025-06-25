D23 Hosting Gold Member Exclusive Showing and Panel for Walt Disney – A Magical Life
Before the screening of Disneyland’s new show, attendees will hear from Imagineer Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz.
Calling all Mouseketeers and D23 Gold Members! D23 is offering its biggest fans the chance to see Disneyland’s new show, Walt Disney – A Magical Life, alongside a special panel with an Imagineer.
What’s Happening:
- On July 18th, one day after Disneyland’s 70th birthday and the opening of Walt Disney – A Magical Life, D23 will be hosting an exclusive showing and panel on the new show.
- The new show will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.
- During this event, D23 Gold Members will have an exclusive screening of the show, with a pre-show introduction by Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Executive Creative Producer Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, who’ll chat about creating this magical experience and bringing Walt to life.
- The event ticket also includes reserved viewing for either World of Color Happiness! at Disney California Adventure or at Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journey at Disneyland Park.
- Attendees will also receive a D23 event-exclusive gift.
- Admission to Disneyland is not included, so all guests must need valid admission and a park reservation. Those who select the World of Color Happiness! viewing option will need to have a Park Hopper ticket.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event.
- Tickets, which cost $75 (+$3 processing fee) each, are now available to purchase here.
More on Walt Disney – A Magical Life:
- Walt Disney – A Magical Life will debut at the Main Street Opera House theater on Disneyland’s 70th birthday, July 17th, 2025.
- The film portion of the show will be a tweaked version of One Man’s Dream, which has been shown at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for nearly 25 years and also had a run at Disney California Adventure prior to Turtle Talk.
- Of course, this project marks the first time that Walt has been recreated in audio-animatronic form. Imagineers chose to base Walt around 1963, when he was near his peak with Mary Poppins, the World’s Fair, and other major projects under development.
- To find out more about what awaits during Walt Disney – A Magical Life, check out Ben’s report from a special media briefing for the show.
