Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Vintage stylings showcase the earliest days of the Happiest Place on Earth across this unique collection.
As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues, so does the merchandise rollout at Disney Store. Today sees the arrival of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection. 

  • Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has us feeling beyond joyous with its exciting lineup of entertainment, in-park experiences, character outfits, specialty food, and yes, merchandise. 
  • For the folks at home who haven’t had the chance to swing by the Disneyland Resort, Disney Store is the perfect option to shop festive items from the various DLR 70th Collections. The latest offering is the Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.

Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

  • We’ve delighted in the brightly colored Celebration Collection, and the elegant Castle Collection; now it’s time to relish in vintage stylings from Disneyland’s earliest days.
  • The Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection focuses on the iconic layout of Disneyland Park complete with Sleeping Beauty Castle and each magical land. Retro-style fonts name each destination on your tour and call back to the artistry of the 1950s.

Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney on Fire Engine Pop! Rides Vinyl by Funko - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Disney Exclusive

  • This lineup spans a variety of apparel and accessories including:
    • Blanket
    • Hoodie
    • Button Down Shirt
    • Skirt
    • Mugs
    • And More!
  • The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$69.99.

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Woven Shirt for Adults

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Skirt for Women

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Mickey Mouse & Map Pullover Hoodie for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse & Map T-Shirt for Women - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland "D" Plush Pillow - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Plush - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Small 14 1/2"

Disneyland Map Throw Blanket - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Travel Cup with Straw - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mini Glass Mug Set

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mug - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

