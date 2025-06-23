Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection Now Available at Disney Store
As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues, so does the merchandise rollout at Disney Store. Today sees the arrival of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.
What’s Happening
- Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has us feeling beyond joyous with its exciting lineup of entertainment, in-park experiences, character outfits, specialty food, and yes, merchandise.
- For the folks at home who haven’t had the chance to swing by the Disneyland Resort, Disney Store is the perfect option to shop festive items from the various DLR 70th Collections. The latest offering is the Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.
- We’ve delighted in the brightly colored Celebration Collection, and the elegant Castle Collection; now it’s time to relish in vintage stylings from Disneyland’s earliest days.
- The Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection focuses on the iconic layout of Disneyland Park complete with Sleeping Beauty Castle and each magical land. Retro-style fonts name each destination on your tour and call back to the artistry of the 1950s.
- This lineup spans a variety of apparel and accessories including:
- Blanket
- Hoodie
- Button Down Shirt
- Skirt
- Mugs
- And More!
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$69.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Good to Know
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.
- In honor of Disneyland’s 70th actual birthday, fans at home can enjoy the magic of the park with its festive update as 16 new P.O.V experiences are slated to debut on Disney+ on July 17th.
- D23 Gold Members are invited to a complimentary virtual encore presentation of The Happiest Place On Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland With Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt.
