Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Vintage stylings showcase the earliest days of the Happiest Place on Earth across this unique collection.

As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues, so does the merchandise rollout at Disney Store. Today sees the arrival of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

For the folks at home who haven’t had the chance to swing by the Disneyland Resort, Disney Store is the perfect option to shop festive items from the various DLR 70th Collections. The latest offering is the Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.

Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

We’ve delighted in the brightly colored Celebration Collection Castle Collection

The Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection focuses on the iconic layout of Disneyland Park complete with Sleeping Beauty Castle and each magical land. Retro-style fonts name each destination on your tour and call back to the artistry of the 1950s.

Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney on Fire Engine Pop! Rides Vinyl by Funko - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Disney Exclusive

This lineup spans a variety of apparel and accessories including: Blanket Hoodie Button Down Shirt Skirt Mugs And More!

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Woven Shirt for Adults

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Skirt for Women

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Mickey Mouse & Map Pullover Hoodie for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse & Map T-Shirt for Women - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland "D" Plush Pillow - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Plush - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Small 14 1/2"

Disneyland Map Throw Blanket - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Travel Cup with Straw - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mini Glass Mug Set

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mug - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Good to Know

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026

In honor of Disneyland’s 70th actual birthday, fans at home can enjoy the magic of the park with its festive update as 16 new P.O.V experiences

D23 Gold Members are invited to a complimentary virtual encore presentation The Happiest Place On Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland With Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt.

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!