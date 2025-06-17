Get Another Chance to Experience an Exclusive D23 Gold Member Virtual Disneyland 70th Event

From the comfort of your home, explore the magic of Disneyland's early years with exclusive presentations on July 17 and 19.

D23 Gold Members will have (another) unique opportunity to celebrate Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary from the comfort of their homes this July with an encore virtual presentation of "The Happiest Place On Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland With Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt."

What's Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to a complimentary virtual encore presentation of "The Happiest Place On Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland With Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt" on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, and again on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

This special event celebrates Disneyland Resort's significant 70th anniversary, offering a historical journey through the park's early days. The broader Disneyland 70th Celebration officially began on May 16, 2025, and is set to continue through summer 2026, featuring new entertainment, decor, food, and merchandise across the resort.

The presentation is hosted by Disney Legend Don Hahn, acclaimed producer of films like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, and former Imagineer Christopher Merritt.

Hahn and Merritt are also the co-authors of the upcoming book, The Happiest Place On Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney's Disneyland, which is set to be released on July 15, 2025, and will be a D23 Gold Member premium item offering for 2025. This book boasts over 750 images, including previously unpublished documents and concept drawings, and is organized by Disneyland's five original lands: Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland, with sidebars on "lost lands" from the 1950s and 60s.

Attendees will be virtually guided "land by land" through Disneyland Park, with hosts sharing untold stories, rarely seen photos, and videos.

The interactive event will also feature polls and quizzes, allowing D23 Gold Members to engage with fellow fans and test their Disneyland knowledge.

A pre-show experience will be available 15 minutes before each presentation begins, starting at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday and 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

It's important to note that the presentation will only be available during the listed event times.

More Ways to Celebrate:

D23 Gold Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits beyond virtual events, including year-round discounts on shopping, dining, and hotels at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and the Disney twenty-three publication.

The 70th-anniversary celebration at Disneyland Resort itself includes the return of fan-favorite nighttime spectaculars such as "World of Color" at Disney California Adventure.

Guests visiting the physical park can also experience a new character cavalcade, "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade," featuring Mickey Mouse and friends in new attire, and even appearances by Duffy and ShellieMay, who are typically more prominent in international Disney parks.

Disneyland's 70th anniversary introduces new MagicBand+ interactions throughout the park, allowing for synchronized vibrations and glittering lights during select entertainment and at interactive touchpoints in the original lands.

For those looking for a deeper dive, Disneyland is also offering "A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour," which explores the park's history and includes a ride on the Mark Twain Riverboat and Disneyland Railroad.

System Requirements & Terms of Participation:

This complimentary event is exclusive to D23 Gold Members and requires internet access.

For optimal viewing, Google Chrome on a laptop or desktop computer, smartphone, or tablet with a reliable internet connection of at least 10 mb/s is recommended.

Supported PC browsers include Google Chrome, Firefox, and Opera on Windows 7, 8.1, or 10. Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, and Amazon Silk are not supported.

Apple users can use Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera on Mac OSX 10.12 or higher. For iPad/iPad Pro/iPhone, Safari is the recommended browser.

Participants are encouraged to use the latest version of their chosen browser.

Casting to a TV via AirPlay or an HDCP-compliant HDMI cable is supported for enhanced viewing. Smart TV web browsers are not directly supported.

Attendees agree that only D23 Gold Members will participate in the virtual event, and no recording, screen captures, or copying of the event is permitted. Interactions in the chat will be visible to other participants.

D23 reserves the right to revoke access for any reason without warning, and event details are subject to change.

