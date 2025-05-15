Book Review: "The Happiest Place on Earth" - Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt’s Loving Look at Disneyland's Origins

Countless books have been written about Disneyland, but The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney's Disneyland by Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt stands apart. Set for release on July 15th—just days before Disneyland’s 70th birthday—this deluxe Disney Editions title includes never-before-seen images and untold stories, serving as a vivid time capsule of the park as Walt Disney knew it. An early-release version with an alternate dust jacket—available as part of this year’s D23 Gold Member gift (which includes a reproduction plaque)—is how I obtained my copy. While the cover may differ, the contents are the same in both editions.

This photo-rich tome takes readers on a clockwise tour through Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom, beginning on Main Street, U.S.A. and concluding in Tomorrowland. Of particular interest to Disney history buffs is the first chapter, “Make Believe," which chronicles the park’s earliest development. Here, the authors challenge one of Disney’s most enduring myths: the storied weekend when Herb Ryman famously sketched the map that helped secure funding for Disneyland. For the first time in print, readers can see the artwork that preceded Ryman’s version—offering a rare glimpse into the iterative, collaborative road to Walt’s iconic hub-and-spoke design.

Another way this book distinguishes itself from previous volumes is in how Hahn and Merritt set the scene. We’ve all heard how Walt Disney used television to promote the park—but the authors also reveal how television helped shape it. Current events, political dynamics, and consumer trends influenced the development of nearly every element of the park as much as Walt’s personal vision did, and the book presents this context when relevant. The authors know which stories have been told and retold, allowing them to skip well-trodden ground and spotlight details readers may not already know.

As expected, the book overflows with never-before-published concept art and rare photographs. If you were lucky enough to visit Disneyland in its earliest years, this volume is sure to bring back “fond memories of the past." For the rest of us, it’s the closest thing we have to a time machine—helping fans connect with a version of the park that Walt himself walked through. It also explores unrealized dreams like the legendary Museum of the Weird, alongside lesser-known concepts, some of which helped inspire ideas at Disney Parks around the world.

Whether or not you’re planning a visit for Disneyland’s platinum anniversary, this book offers a perfect way to celebrate the milestone—highlighting the people and events that shaped the park’s legacy. Like the tributes on the windows of Main Street, the authors give credit where it’s due. One thing’s for sure: it has reshaped the way I think about certain areas of the park, and I can’t wait to experience them again through new eyes thanks to this celebratory release.

