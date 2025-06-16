Disney Store Debuts Refreshed Lineup of Disney Princess Roleplay Costumes for Kids

It's never to early to start planning the perfect Halloween costume and these princess dresses are the perfect royal transformation.

The Summerween kickoff is here which means Disney Store is ready to roll out new and favorite merchandise to celebrate the best of the Halloween season. Among today’s new arrivals are Disney Princess costumes inspired by the dazzling gowns worn by Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s something extremely special about getting to play dress up and imagining you are a completely different person. For many kids, the ultimate dream is to be a Disney Princess and Disney Store has the perfect line of apparel to make that dream come true.

A refreshed lineup of Disney Princess Roleplay, items have entered in grand fashion and young fans will delight in all the elements that will transform their look. The collection includes dresses, plus shoes, wands, and jewelry accessories which will be dropping soon.

Each exquisite dress features enchanting new bow, lace, and sequin details as this line celebrates iconic Disney Princesses like: Aurora Cinderella Rapunzel Belle Snow White Ariel Tiana Jasmine

Disney Princess Roleplay line is built for the demands of pretend play as well as serving as the perfect costume for Halloween or special day at the Disney parks. The elegant details bring the princess' look to life and will have your little royal living out their most enchanting dreams.

Disney Princess Roleplay costumes are available now at Disney Store

Disney StoryPlay Dresses - What’s the Difference?

In 2024 Disney Store introduced a new line of Princess dresses for kids that capture the look and feel of a princess gown, while combining them with durable fabrics. The Disney Princess Roleplay line is about bringing the elegance of a gown and accessories to dress up or for when you need the perfect, authentic costume.

StoryPlay dresses on the other hand are designed for active, everyday play whether it’s dancing in your backyard, skateboarding with friends, climbing trees, or having a cozy tea party in the living room! These dresses aren’t as delicate and can easily be laundered before the next wear.

