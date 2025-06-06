Hello Halloween! Large Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins to Return to Disney Store Today

These must-have decorations feature a refreshed sculpt, but all the same glow elements we've come to love.

The Summerween kickoff is here which means Disney Store is rolling out Halloween decorations. The super popular Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins are making a grand return in 2025, but they likely won’t be around for long!

Yes, we’re already to the part of the year where all things Halloween are consuming our thoughts. Disney Store is here to help feed that obsession and they’re starting off the season with Glow Pumpkins.

Introduced in 2024, the Glow Pumpkins are the perfect Disney decoration to bring some Not-So-Scary magic to your home. Designed for indoor use, these light-up accessories are a great way to create that special Disney Parks experience in your favorite space.

Last year the glow pumpkins were available in two sizes and we anticipate that will be the case this year too; but for now the only size available is large.

Measuring 22-inches tall and featuring refreshed sculpting, Mickey and Minnie pumpkins will easily be the statement piece in any room. When turned on, the pumpkin features a flickering glow just like a real Jack-o’-Lantern!

Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins will be available at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern

Indoor use only

Lights up with flickering bulb effect only

Does not include solid light setting

On/Off switch

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

22'' H x 19 1/2'' W x 15 1/2'' L

Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern

Indoor use only

Lights up with flickering bulb effect only

Does not include solid light setting

On/Off switch

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

22'' H x 19 1/2'' W x 15 1/2'' D

