Strength Meets Beauty as Her Universe Brings Disney Princess Activewear to Disney Store

Would you like to feel a little more royal during your exercise regimen? Her Universe has the perfect solution: Disney Princess Athletic Dresses! Best of all these enchanting styles are for adults and are now available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Tennis, pickleball, running a marathon, and other activities are so much more magical when you’re channeling your favorite Disney Princess!

This week Disney Store unveiled the newest Disney Princess Athletic Dress Collection by Her Universe – an enchanting new activewear collection designed for workouts and on-court competition, all the while expressing the virtues of your favorite animated heroine.

Four leading ladies take the spotlight on these styles that are inspired by their signature looks and gowns. Among the assortment are: Ariel Aurora Cinderella Rapunzel

Fans will love each athletic dress that’s designed to keep up with their active lifestyle. Each dress features attached shorts and a built-in sports bra for comfort and support.

The Disney Princess Athletic Dress Collection by Her Universe is available now at Disney Store and each dress sells for $69.99.

