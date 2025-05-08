Make It Pink AND Blue! “Sleeping Beauty” Ear Headband Now Available at Disney Store

Live out your Princess Aurora dreams with this charming cosplay accessory that features a golden crown instead of a bow.

If it’s up to us, the best Disney Parks accessory is hands down an Ear Headband, and while we love all things Minnie Mouse, we’re also kinda obsessed with Disney Princesses. Today, Disney Store introduces a Sleeping Beauty headband that’s inspired by Aurora’s classic dress.

What’s Happening:

If you’re planning a trip to a Disney Park, one accessory you must take with you is an Ear Headband! There are so many magical designs to add to your Disney wardrobe including a new arrival at Disney Store.

fans can celebrate their love of Princess Aurora with this ear headband that borrows it’s design from her signature dress. The base of the headband is blue satin and the ears are a pretty pink with textured fabric and a filigree pattern. While most headbands have a big bow in the center, this look swaps the classic accessory for a golden tiara, much like the one Aurora wears.

The Aurora Ear Headband is available now at Disney Store and sells for $34.99.

Aurora Ear Headband for Adults - Sleeping Beauty

