New Wave of Disney Mini Mix-Its Inspired by "Bambi" Characters Arrive at Disney Store
Disney Store has unveiled the newest wave of Mini Mix-Its plush collectibles and we are loving this addition of Disney pals. The miniature characters are soft, squishy, travel-ready, and come with swappable headpieces so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.
- Are you having the best time with your Disney Mini Mix-Its? We certainly are and now there are even more characters to add to your collection!
- Late last year, Disney Store teased the collection that features plush characters with swappable headwear accessories. This month’s reveals are inspired by a glowing, growing, garden, and Bambi characters are here to bring the assortment to life:
- Flower
- Thumper
- Each plush character measures 6 inches-7 inches tall and has a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.
- Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
