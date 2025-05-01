Give the Gift of Magic with Disney Store's New Disneyland 70th Anniversary Commemorative Gift Card Design
Disneyland's 70th kicks off on May 16th.
In celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, Disney Store is giving fans a commemorative way to give the magic of Disney with a new gift card design.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!
- The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, over 70 new food and beverage offerings, souvenir snack containers and sippers, and exciting decorations and photo opportunities.
- In addition to the special celebration experiences, Disney Parks Blog has announced that Disney Store is giving Disneyland fans a new gift card design perfect for commemorating the Disneyland 70th Anniversary.
- Beginning on May 16th, Disney Store will launch their special edition Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Disney Gift Card and eGift.
- The design features Mickey, Minnie and Pluto dressed in their “Celebrate Happy" outfits on a light blue background. The gift card also showcases the resort’s 70th anniversary logo.
- The new commemorative gift card will be available by mail and email, with an addable balance between $25 and $500.
- You can visit Disney Store’s gift card page here.
