Give the Gift of Magic with Disney Store's New Disneyland 70th Anniversary Commemorative Gift Card Design

In celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, Disney Store is giving fans a commemorative way to give the magic of Disney with a new gift card design.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!

The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, over 70 new food and beverage offerings souvenir snack containers and sippers

In addition to the special celebration experiences, Disney Parks Blog

Beginning on May 16th, Disney Store will launch their special edition Disneyland Resort

The design features Mickey, Minnie and Pluto dressed in their “Celebrate Happy" outfits on a light blue background. The gift card also showcases the resort’s 70th anniversary logo.

The new commemorative gift card will be available by mail and email, with an addable balance between $25 and $500.

You can visit Disney Store’s gift card page here

Read More Disneyland Resort: