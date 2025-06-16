Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection is an Elegant Way for Fans to Commemorate Their Favorite Resort

Revel in the magic of Disneyland 70 with this classy assortment that includes apparel and home decor

Whether you’re enjoying the festivities at the Park or joining in from afar, Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has been a joyous experience and there’s still much more to come! Along with all the magical offerings at Disneyland Resort, new merchandise has been popping up at Disney Store and today marks the arrival of the Castle Collection.

As the name suggests, this assortment is inspired by Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle and was designed specifically for the Resort’s milestone anniversary.

Fans will spot the “Disneyland 70" logo featured throughout along with “D70" and a couple of iterations of the castle itself. Blue and pink elements are sprinkled across the collection as an homage to the Sleeping Beauty story.

While not as extensive as the Celebration Collection, the Castle Collection includes an enchanting assortment of products including: Disney Dress Shop Dress Ear Headband Starbucks Tumbler Denim Jacket Mugs And More!

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dress for Women

Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks® Travel Tumbler - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Denim Jacket for Women - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Woven Tote - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Mug - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Key Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Glass Ball Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Figure - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Necklace by Rebecca Hook

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Earrings by Rebecca Hook

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026

Authors Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt will be signing their book The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland at an exclusive book signing at Disneyland Resort

at an As part of the 70th anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the Autopia licenses have been redesigned

