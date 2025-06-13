Meet the Authors: "The Happiest Place on Earth" Writers to Sign New Book at Disneyland Resort

Meet Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt at an exclusive signing.

Uncover the magic behind Disneyland’s creation as the authors of The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland host an exclusive book signing at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

On June 21st Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt will be signing their book.

These signings will take place at the following locations and times: Wonderground Gallery at Downtown Disney Disneyana at Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Note that the authors will only sign copies of their book and no other personal items will be signed.

Books for signing must also be purchased on event day at Disneyland Resort, limit of 2 signed items per Guest.

About The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland

The book offers a rare look at the park's development, challenging long-held myths like the origin of the first Disneyland map by showing even earlier artwork.

It also explores how television, current events, and consumer trends shaped the park's creation, not just Walt Disney's personal vision.

Readers are taken on a photo-heavy tour of the original Disneyland, including deep dives into unrealized concepts like the "Museum of the Weird" and other lesser-known ideas that later influenced other Disney Parks.

Don Hahn is a producer of acclaimed Disney films like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, and Christopher Merritt is a Walt Disney Imagineer and historian who has designed theme park attractions around the world

If you can’t make it out to Disneyland Resort, the general release of The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney's Disneyland by Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt is available for pre-orde

by Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt is Don’t forget to check out Alex’s review: "The Happiest Place on Earth" - Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt’s Loving Look at Disneyland's Origins

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



Read More Disneyland 70th Anniversary: