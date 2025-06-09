Disneyland 70th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition "Sleeping Beauty" Doll to Make Disney Store Debut June 9th

Edition size is 5,900 and the doll comes in window box packaging so she can be displayed as is.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including the Limited Edition Sleeping Beauty Doll.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire

Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is the Sleeping Beauty Disneyland 70th Anniversary limited edition doll

This lovely collectible features Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) in a pastel dress inspired by the gown she wears in the classic animated film. This delicate look transitions from a soft pink bodice to light blue skirt playing off of the “make it pink; make it blue" magic fight between her fairy guardians.

Aurora’s dress features organza sleeves and long draping panels that hang from her off the shoulder neckline to down to the skirt hem.

Iridescent sequins are sewn into the skirt, further accented with embroidery of Sleeping Beauty Castle, roses, “D70" (in the style of the Disneyland “D"), and fireworks. Carefully placed gemstones along the skirt add more dimension and sparkle to the overall look.

The beloved princess has her long golden locks hanging loosely down her back, and she wears a simple but elegant tiara to signify her regal status.

This collectible doll has a limited edition run of 5,900. She comes with a certificate of authenticity, is presented in window box packaging, and features a ribbon top handle. The back of the box tells more about the creation of the doll and has artwork of Disneyland’s popular attractions presented in a retro styling.

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition Doll will be available at Disney Store at 8am PT. We anticipate she will sell for $149.99.

Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disneyland 70th Anniversary – 16''

