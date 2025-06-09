Disneyland 70th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition "Sleeping Beauty" Doll to Make Disney Store Debut June 9th

Edition size is 5,900 and the doll comes in window box packaging so she can be displayed as is.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including the Limited Edition Sleeping Beauty Doll.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

  • Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion.
  • Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is the Sleeping Beauty Disneyland 70th Anniversary limited edition doll, created especially for this celebration.
  • This lovely collectible features Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) in a pastel dress inspired by the gown she wears in the classic animated film. This delicate look transitions from a soft pink bodice to light blue skirt playing off of the “make it pink; make it blue" magic fight between her fairy guardians.

  • Aurora’s dress features organza sleeves and long draping panels that hang from her off the shoulder neckline to down to the skirt hem.

  • Iridescent sequins are sewn into the skirt, further accented with embroidery of Sleeping Beauty Castle, roses, “D70" (in the style of the Disneyland “D"), and fireworks. Carefully placed gemstones along the skirt add more dimension and sparkle to the overall look.

  • The beloved princess has her long golden locks hanging loosely down her back, and she wears a simple but elegant tiara to signify her regal status.

  • This collectible doll has a limited edition run of 5,900. She comes with a certificate of authenticity, is presented in window box packaging, and features a ribbon top handle. The back of the box tells more about the creation of the doll and has artwork of Disneyland’s popular attractions presented in a retro styling.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disneyland 70th Anniversary – 16''

Good To Know

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino