Beautiful Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook Now Available at Disney Store

This ring includes a one-year limited warranty.
by |
Tags: , ,

Check out this beautiful Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate your everlasting love with the enchanting engagement ring by Rebecca Hook, featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse.
  • Expertly crafted from 14k white gold and adorned with handset natural diamonds, this exquisite piece showcases the beloved shapes of Mickey icons, two hearts, and a flower.
  • Exclusively designed for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, it is available in sizes six to nine and comes in a beautifully branded Disney/Rebecca Hook box, complete with a limited one-year warranty.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook 

More on Disney Store:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy