Beautiful Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook Now Available at Disney Store
This ring includes a one-year limited warranty.
Check out this beautiful Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook, now available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate your everlasting love with the enchanting engagement ring by Rebecca Hook, featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse.
- Expertly crafted from 14k white gold and adorned with handset natural diamonds, this exquisite piece showcases the beloved shapes of Mickey icons, two hearts, and a flower.
- Exclusively designed for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, it is available in sizes six to nine and comes in a beautifully branded Disney/Rebecca Hook box, complete with a limited one-year warranty.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook
More on Disney Store:
