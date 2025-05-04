Disney Store Serves Up 4-Pack of Droid Factory Figure Set – "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett"

This multi-pack features 4 droids who served at Garsa Fwip's Sanctuary. It makes for a great display piece or play set.

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals guests will find the Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

The set features 3 3/4-inch replicas of B5-R4, R0-1N6, GS-C1B, and J7R-T who serve in Garsa Fwip's Sanctuary.

Each figure has limited articulation for posing and comes with accessories that snap onto the main body. R0-1N6 has a four-piece drum set to entertain guests; while B5-R4 serves drinks, and J7R-T totes around food.

The Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is available now at Disney Store

Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett - $49.99

Set includes four Droid Factory fully sculpted figures

Figures include B5-R4, R0-1N6, GS-C1B, and J7R-T

R0-1N6 includes drum set

J7R-T includes plates of food

Inspired by Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+

Ages 3+

B5-R4: 2 2/3'' H

R0-1N6: 2 2/3'' H

GS-C1B: approx. 3 7/8'' H

J7R-T: 2 2/3'' H

