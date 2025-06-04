Her Universe Disneyland Dress Now Available for Pre-Order at Disney Store

This vintage look is perfect for your next Disney bound!

Last week Her Universe’s Disneyland Marquis Collection arrived at Disney Store supplying fans with an assortment of vintage collegiate styles. Now the brand is embracing the Happiest Place on Earth once again with an adorable retro dress that’s available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

While not specifically tied to Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, Her Universe is showing their love for the park with a pretty dress that’s perfect for your next visit to Disneyland Resort!

The dress features a white button-up bodice, V-neck collar with wide lapels, and purple embroidery on the chest and sleeve. The Disneyland “D" is placed on the chest and “Disneyland" accents the sleeve hem.

A removable sash belt rests at the waist and can be tied into a large pink bow. As for the skirt, here’s where the real magic is happening! This portion of the dress features Disneyland icons including Sleeping Beauty Castle, Mad Tea Party Tea Cup, Main Street U.S.A. horse & carriage and more. There’s also an array of little white stars that remind us of pixie dust!

The Her Universe Disneyland Dress is available for pre-order at Disney Store

Disneyland Dress for Women by Her Universe

More Disney Store Merchandise:

