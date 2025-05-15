Photos/Video: Paint the Night Parade Returns to Disneyland Park for the Resort's 70th Anniversary Celebration
The Paint the Night Electrical Parade debuted in 2015 for the park's 60th anniversary and was inspired by a similar parade at Hong Kong Disneyland.
The Paint the Night Parade has returned to Disneyland Park. We were there to capture photos and video of the parade.
What’s Happening:
- The Paint the Night Parade has made a grand return to Disneyland Park, showcasing several updates in celebration of the 70th anniversary.
- First introduced in 2015 for the park's 60th anniversary, this enchanting nighttime event, also known as the Paint the Night Electrical Parade, draws inspiration from a similar parade that was held at Hong Kong Disneyland from 2014 to 2020.
- Although its original run at Disneyland ended in September 2016, the parade returned for the holiday season, lasting until January 2017.
- Furthermore, it enjoyed a brief revival at Disney California Adventure from April to November 2018.
- This version of the parade is largely the same (including the return of the Frozen float that was dropped from the DCA run), although it now kicks off with its signature drum float commemorating its 70th anniversary.
- Additionally, the final song has been changed from “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" to the 70th anniversary celebration song “Celebrate Happy."
- You'll see many beloved characters dressed in updated costumes.
- Check out the video below.
- The Disneyland 70th Celebration is set to take place from May 16 and will continue throughout the summer of 2026.
More on Paint the Night:
- The Paint the Night Dining Package offers guests lunch along with a reserved viewing area for the parade.
- Beginning May 27, Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to receive a special Paint the Night Parade poster.
- In addition to this milestone event, guests can look forward to the return of Wondrous Journeys alongside the new World of Color Happiness!
More On Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com