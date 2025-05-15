Video: Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular Returns for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

The show begins daily performances when the celebration officially kicks off Friday, May 16th.

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Tonight, we had the chance to preview one of the 70th Anniversary’s entertainment offerings with the return of Wondrous Journeys.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Arriving for the festivities is the returning nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys.

Originally created for the Disney100 celebration, Wondrous Journeys will serve as the “kiss goodnight" for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

Using pyrotechnics, music, and projections, Wondrous Journeys celebrates the power of ideas and how a simple sketch can become an unforgettable story beloved around the world.

The nighttime spectacular celebrates films like Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Big Hero 6, Moana, Encanto , and more!

, and more! The show kicks off with a special appearance by the Blue Fairy from Disney’s classic Pinocchio where she flies across the sky. Baymax also takes flight during the nightly performance.

where she flies across the sky. Baymax also takes flight during the nightly performance. Fans will also get to hear the original song “It’s Wondrous," which pays tribute to the seven decade history of Disneyland.

Check out the first full performance from Wondrous Journeys returning run below.

