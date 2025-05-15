Photos: Key to Disneyland Experience Keyholes Begin Appearing Ahead of the Disneyland 70th Celebration

The experience will officially begin this Friday, May 16th alongside the other milestone festivities.

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! The new Key to Disneyland experience heading to Disneyland is currently being set up prior to its 70th Anniversary debut.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

One of the celebration’s exclusive offerings is the new Key to Disneyland experience.

Throughout Disneyland Park, special keyholes will be found in each land. This includes: Disneyland Fire Station on Main Street, U.S.A. Aladdin’s Lamp inside Adventureland Bazaar in Adventureland In New Orleans Square Outside of Pooh Corner in Bayou Country Across from Star Wars Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Wilderness Expeditions and Delivery Service Wagon (near the entrance to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge) in Frontierland Across from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin Fantasy Faire in Fantasyland Near the exit of Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

With the special Key to Disneyland key, which will be available park wide for $59.99, guests will embark on a journey around the original Disney park to unlock all 9 keyholes.

Once completed, guests will be able to use a special lock located at the front of the park to complete their journey and unlock a compartment on the key containing a special pin.

As Disneyland prepares to launch the new experience, several keyholes have begun popping up throughout the park.

As of today, May 14th, both the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Frontierland keyholes have appeared, albeit covered from guest view.

In Adventureland, Aladdin’s Lamp has been removed in preparation for the new keyhole's arrival. A sign announcing its unavailability was also present.

As Friday quickly approaches, it is likely that more of these keyholes will begin to appear within the next few days.

For a preview of the Key to Disneyland experience, check out our video below:

For those looking to take an unforgettable adventure to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland 70th: