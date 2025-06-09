Disneyland 70th Anniversary Home Decor Features Enchanting Figurines, Ornaments, Snow Globes, and More

Forever commemorate this milestone anniversary with charming decor to brighten your favorite spaces

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including an assortment of ornaments.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Fans visiting Disney Store will discover a lovely array of ornaments, snowglobes, a gorgeous figurine, and a picture frame featuring classic Disney characters and park icons as they celebrate the Anniversary.

Our favorite additions from this drop are the musical snow globe starring the Sensational Six (Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto), and the popcorn bucket ornament, both of which feature light up elements!

In addition to Mickey and Friends, Tinker Bell is here too with plenty of Pixie Dust to brighten up your home. She can be seen flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle, both encased in a glass Mickey-shaped ornament. There’s also a mobile ornament that features a spinning castle and the dangling pixie.

But that’s not all, guests can add magic to their home with mugs, water bottles, blanket, beach towel, a character playset, and “EAR"resistable Ear Hat figure all featuring the Disneyland 70 logo, character looks, and color scheme!

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

