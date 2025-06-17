Disney+ to Add 16 Virtual Disneyland Experiences on the Park’s 70th Anniversary
You’ll be able to virtually experience a number of Disneyland classics on Disney+ starting on July 17th – Disneyland’s 70th birthday.
More P.O.V. experiences from the Disneyland Resort are coming to Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- For May the 4th this year, Disney+ added two P.O.V. experiences from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, allowing viewers to virtually walk through the land and experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- We speculated at the time that the use of “celebrate 70 years of Disneyland Imagination" in the branding in lieu of something like “Celebrate May 4th" meant that more POVs could potentially arrive from the Disneyland Resort.
- That is exactly what is happening, as 16 new P.O.V experiences are coming to Disney+ on Disneyland’s 70th birthday, July 17th.
- These cinematic ride-alongs honor seven decades of ingenuity and storytelling, brought to life in a way you’ve never seen before.
- The new P.O.V. experiences coming to Disney+ on July 17th include:
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Incredicoaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- Cars Land
- Pixar Pal-A-Round
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Jungle Cruise
- Soarin' Around the World
- Avengers Campus
- Hollywood Land
- Main Street, U.S.A.
- Mickey's ToonTown
- 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars
Other Ways to Celebrate Disneyland’s Birthday:
- In addition to all of the fun of the Disneyland 70th Celebration – which has been going on since May 16th – two new experiences will debut on July 17th itself.
- Richard Sherman’s emotional “Last Verse" to “it’s a small world" will be added to the attraction on July 17th.
- That day will also see the debut of Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a new show in the Main Street Opera House that will feature the first-ever audio-animatronic figure of Walt himself.
