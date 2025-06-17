Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2025

Disney+ just revealed all of its planned additions for July 2025, including ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire, the first season of StuGo, and the eagerly anticipated revival Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires - July 11

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova, a radiant Daywalker, and Victor, a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

TV Shows

Ironheart July 1 - Episodes 4-6 (6pm PT)

People and Places July 9 - 4 Episodes

Suspicious Minds July 10 - US Premiere

Disneyland Resort July 17 - 16 ride thrus

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ July 22 - First batch of episodes

Kiff July 23 - Season 2

StuGo July 30 - Season 1

Project Runway July 31 - Episode 1 at 9pm PT, Episode 2 at 10pm PT



New Library Additions

Tuesday, July 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, July 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2

ZOMBIES 3

Sunday, July 6

Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, July 9

Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

Thursday, July 10

Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Friday, July 11

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Thursday, July 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Friday, July 18

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Saturday, July 26

BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Monday, July 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 30

Big City Greens

StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

Thursday, July 31

Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)

Hulu ESPN Content on Disney+

In July, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:

Series: Desperate Housewives, High Potential Shōgun English Teacher

Films: 28 Weeks Later, Ford v. Ferrari Alien: Romulus

Live Events: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA Skills Competition/3-Point Contest, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, UFC 318 Prelims (English and Spanish), NFL FLAG Championships (Boys and Girls Championship), and more

Studio Shows: ESPNFC, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more

ESPN Originals: Full Court Press, select E60's, 30 for 30's, and more