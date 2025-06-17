Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2025
Disney+ just revealed all of its planned additions for July 2025, including ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire, the first season of StuGo, and the eagerly anticipated revival Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires - July 11
A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova, a radiant Daywalker, and Victor, a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.
TV Shows
- Ironheart
- July 1 - Episodes 4-6 (6pm PT)
- People and Places: Shorts
- July 9 - 4 Episodes
- Suspicious Minds
- July 10 - US Premiere
- Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs
- July 17 - 16 ride thrus
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+
- July 22 - First batch of episodes
- Kiff
- July 23 - Season 2
- StuGo
- July 30 - Season 1
- Project Runway (Season 21)
- July 31 - Episode 1 at 9pm PT, Episode 2 at 10pm PT
New Library Additions
Tuesday, July 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)
Wednesday, July 2
Sunday, July 6
- Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)
- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)
- Sharks of the North
- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, July 9
- Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)
Thursday, July 10
- Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)
Friday, July 11
- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
Thursday, July 17
- America's Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)
Friday, July 18
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Saturday, July 26
- BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)
- Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Monday, July 28
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, July 30
- Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)
- StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)
Thursday, July 31
- Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)
Hulu and ESPN Content on Disney+
In July, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:
- Series: Desperate Housewives, High Potential, Paradise, Shōgun, English Teacher, and more
- Films: 28 Weeks Later, Ford v. Ferrari, Independence Day, Alien: Romulus, and more
- Live Events: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA Skills Competition/3-Point Contest, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, UFC 318 Prelims (English and Spanish), NFL FLAG Championships (Boys and Girls Championship), and more
- Studio Shows: ESPNFC, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more
- ESPN Originals: Full Court Press, select E60's, 30 for 30's, and more