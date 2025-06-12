Photos/Video: Step Back in Time at the Disney+ Throwback Experience

Over on Los Angeles’ iconic Melrose Avenue, Disney+ has taken over for a throwback celebration of iconic Disney films and TV shows from the 1990s and 2000s.

Tonight, June 11th, Laughing Place had the early opportunity to check out the new Disney+ Throwback Experience pop-up! Taking fans on a nostalgic journey through some of Disney's most iconic films and series of the 90s and 00s, fans can explore activities and photo ops inspired by The Cheetah Girls, Freaky Friday, Hannah Montana, Boy Meets World, Gilmore Girls, Golden Girls, and more!

Taking over the Rock Etiquette store at 7550 Melrose Ave, the Disney+ Throwback experience features several themed window displays, giving passersby a chance to see what awaits them inside the pop-up.

Walking into the lobby, you’ll find a maximalist design of Y2K aesthetics, with posters, props, and decorations. Keep an eye out for items with pink tags, as those are actual costumes and props used in the filming of these fan-favorite projects.

When checking in, fans will be handed a “zine" that will help guide them through the experience.

There are four themed “Immersive Rooms," where fans will be challenged to unlock secrets and complete challenges to move on to the next area. The four rooms include:

The Cheetah Girls’ Studio

Warm up your pop star voice in a faux fur-adorned music studio. Covered in cheetah print, pink shag, and equipped with Dorina and Chanel’s sleepover phone, fans will be able to belt their hearts out for an unforgettable karaoke session.

Topanga Denim Co. ( Boy Meets World )

In this themed space, you’ll be immersed into the world of items inspired by the hit Disney show. Try your hand at matching props to the correct characters.

Hannah Montana’s Closet

Step into the iconic pop star closet from Disney Channel’s hit series Hannah Montana. You’ll find plenty of sequins here. Find the perfect accessory to move onto the next room.

Pink Slip Garage ( Freaky Friday )

Embrace your inner punk in a space inspired by Anna’s high school band. Wear your Doc Martens and you’ll fit right in.

The event also includes plenty of interactive photo opportunities and prop displays. You’ll be able to step into the world of five other fan-favorite Disney programs, so make sure you wear your best vintage outfit so you’ll fit right in.

“People Always Leave" Closet ( One Tree Hill )

Paolo’s Closet ( The Princess Diaries )

Suite Life Bellhop ( The Suite Life of Zack & Cody )

Luke’s Diner ( Gilmore Girls )

Lanai Closet ( Golden Girls )

Above the photo ops, a display of Walt Disney Archives costumes could be seen, which includes several costumes from iconic Disney+ offerings from the 1990s and 2000s. You’ll see items from the features shows and movies as well as High School Musical, Camp Rock, and more!

You can watch a full video of the experience below!

Believe it or not, but this event is free with a reservation! Open Thursday, June 12th until Sunday, June 15th from 11AM to 7PM, you can reserve a timeslot for the Disney+ Throwback Experience here.

