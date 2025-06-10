“Love Island” Producer Angela Jain Tapped to Become Disney+ Head of Content in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

She will replace Liam Keelan, who departed the company last October.

Angelia Jain, the current director of unscripted at ITV Studios, is set to take on the newly-created role of Disney+ head of content in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

What’s Happening:

She’ll join the company in September, and will report to Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy.

This move comes as Disney looks to bolster its content in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Series such as Rivals and Extraordinary have brought the company acclaim, with a record 15 BAFTA TV Awards nominations earlier this year.

and have brought the company acclaim, with a record 15 BAFTA TV Awards nominations earlier this year. As commissioner at ITV Studios, Jain greenlit series such as Misfits , The Inbetweeners and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker’s Deadset .

, and creator Charlie Brooker’s . Since 2022, Jain has served as director of unscripted, producing popular shows such as Love Island and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

What They’re Saying:

Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy: Jain’s “expertise and experience will help build on our recent success and elevate our storytelling, bringing customers more local stories."

Angela Jain said joining Disney was an "irresistible opportunity," adding that the vision to expand original production was "invigorating."

But What About Doctor Who?

While Disney looks to bolster its European content, one partnership we’re still unsure of is Disney Branded Television’s co-production of Doctor Who with the BBC.

with the BBC. Disney’s deal with the BBC concludes with the forthcoming spin-off series, The War Between the Land and Sea , and it’s looking unlikely that the deal will be renewed.

, and it’s looking unlikely that the deal will be renewed. Reportedly, a third season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor would have been filming by now, but due to delays in Disney’s decision-making – the up-and-coming actor decided it was time to leave. And far too early, if you ask me.

I ponder a little more over the current state of Doctor Who and its future in this think-piece

