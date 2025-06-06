Inspired by True Events, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" Arrives on Disney+ and Hulu This Summer
Disney+ and Hulu are set to get true-crime fans in a tizzy this summer, as they launch a limited series based on real events with The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, arriving in August.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced that the original limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, will arrive in August on Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+.
- The series will also debut directly on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.
- When the series arrives on August 20th, it will debut with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on the platform.
- This limited series, inspired by real events, follows the story of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her journey to set herself free.
- The series stars:
- Grace Van Patten
- Sharon Horgan
- John Hoogenakker
- Francesco Acquaroli
- Giuseppe De Domenico
- Roberta Mattei
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox arrives on August 20th.
Based in Truth:
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is inspired by true events. Events that took place in 2007 when Meredith Kercher was found murdered in the apartment she shared with Knox while studying abroad.
- The case quickly attracted intense international media attention due to its grisly nature and the involvement of young students from different countries.
- Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend were arrested and charged with the murder, but in 2011, Knox and her then-boyfriend’s convictions were overturned on appeal due to lack of evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation and forensic handling.
In 2015, the Italian Supreme Court definitively acquitted both Knox and the boyfriend, citing flaws in the investigation and lack of reliable evidence.Since then, Knox has since become an advocate for criminal justice reform and wrongful conviction awareness.
- The case remains controversial, with ongoing debate and media fascination, especially over how it was handled by police, the courts, and the press, all of which are points that will surely be addressed in the new limited series.
