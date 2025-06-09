Riri Williams Suits Up in the Second Trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” Series
A new look at the upcoming Disney+ series prior to its June 24 premiere.
Disney+ has released a second trailer for Ironheart, in the build up to the debut of the new Marvel Studios series.
What’s Happening:
- The new trailer shows more of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and her interactions with both the villainous Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos) and Alden Ehrenreich’s Joe McGillicuddy.
- Though The Hood is from Marvel Comics, Joe is an original character created for the series - and based on the trailer, it looks like he has some sort of mentor role for Riri, or at the least is encouraging her on the path to become a hero.
- The press release for the new trailer comes accompanied by a new quote from Wiliams, who reprises her role as Riri after first being introduced as the character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Says the actress, “What was interesting for me was how different Riri’s story and entrance into the MCU was in comparison to other characters. After bringing Riri to life in the world of Wakanda, we had an amazing opportunity to follow that up with a deep dive into the character that allows for the exploration of her origin story. We’re not necessarily going back in time; it’s more of catching up and seeing the effects of how those first pivotal moments of her life have shaped her, and seeing the person that she’s trying to become."
- A new image was also released, which you can see above.
More Magical Hints:
- Ironheart has, a bit infamously, had quite the long road to debuting, with the first footage from the series first shown way back at D23 2022 where Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Executive Producer Ryan Coogler also officially announced Ramos’ casting, with the actor joining them onstage.
- During that presentation, Coogler stressed how the series would focus on a showdown between technology and magic, something only hinted at in the marketing for the series so far.
- The new trailer though begins to lean into that aspect more, via the markings covering The Hood’s body and in a couple of shots that unmistakably depict magic in the same visual style we’ve seen it used in Doctor Strange and other MCU projects.
- The magic vs. science hook is a good one and it’s surprising they’re not pushing it harder in the ads. Hopefully that will change in the next couple of weeks as we get more promos for Ironheart.
- The first three episodes of the six-episode Ironheart debut June 24, 2025 on Disney+.
