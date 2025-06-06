Stream the Enchanting Main Theme from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Plus, a new collectible vinyl is now available for pre-order.

Last summer, fans attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event got a first listen to the main theme of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Now, Marvel fans can stream the Michael Giacchino-scored track.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records has released the “Main Theme" from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Scored by Michael Giacchino, known for his work on Up, The Incredibles, Coco, and Lost, the 1960s inspired track is now available on major streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

The "Main Theme" starts very lighthearted, with twinkling, staccatoed vocals, but slowly moves into more of an optimistic, brass-filled sound. The choir provides a really nice touch to the track, even adding a harmonized "Fantastic Four" towards the end of the approximately 4 minute song.

Michael Giacchino shared his thoughts about scoring the upcoming film, stating “I first discovered the Fantastic Four as a kid while digging through a treasure trove of old comics at the Columbus Mart flea market in South Jersey. The moment I opened that first issue, I was captivated by this extraordinary family of Super Heroes who embodied the boundless optimism of the 1960s vision of tomorrow—a future full of scientific marvels and a belief that anything could be achieved with determination and heart. My 10-year-old self would be thrilled to know that I have been given the opportunity to create a theme for that very same family. I am hoping that it captures that same spirit of wonder and limitless potential."

The full The Fantastic Four: First Steps soundtrack is set to release on July 18th.

A special "Galactic Blue" 7 inch vinyl of the "Main Theme" is also now available for pre-order.

When it releases on July 25th, fans will also be able to enjoy the song “Let Us Be Decoured," written and performed by Andrea Datzman.

You can pre-order the vinyl from Disney Music Emporium here

A full vinyl of the film’s soundtrack is expected to be released this fall.

Marvelous Adventures Await:

