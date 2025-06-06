Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Now Sits as 2025's Top First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller at Fandango

But will they make "Rebirth" Go Extinct at the Box Office?

Fandango has shared that Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps has become the top first-day ticket pre-seller of the year, outperforming other, arguably more anticipated (based on Fandango’s own surveys) titles of the year.

What’s Happening:

Fandango has announced that the upcoming film from Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has become its top first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outperforming all other titles this year.

has become its top first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outperforming all other titles this year. The movie is the #2 most anticipated movie of the summer, behind Jurassic World Rebirth, with the film starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic) ranking as the #2 most anticipated performance, behind Scarlett Johansson in the aforementioned Jurassic World Rebirth , according to Fandango surveys.

with the film starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic) ranking as the #2 most anticipated performance, behind Scarlett Johansson in the aforementioned , according to Fandango surveys. It is also worth noting that Fandango doesn’t disclose the exact number of advance tickets sold.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. The film releases in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025, and you can add to Fandango’s stats, heading over to their site to get your tickets

Boffo Box Office:

With the news that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has set records already, this is just another notch in Disney’s box office belt for the year.

has set records already, this is just another notch in Disney’s box office belt for the year. Despite The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming in #2 in the aforementioned surveys, they have outperformed Jurassic World Rebirth ticket sales that went on sale on May 20th, ahead of a July 2nd theatrical release.

coming in #2 in the aforementioned surveys, they have outperformed ticket sales that went on sale on May 20th, ahead of a July 2nd theatrical release. In another arm of The Walt Disney Company, Lilo & Stitch took the #2 spot Thunderbolts* /*New Avengers, and the earlier Captain America: Brave New World .

and the earlier . With this advance ticket record, it seems that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will only help that number continue to grow for the Walt Disney Company.