"Lilo & Stitch" Now Number 2 Movie of the Year, Helps Disney Cross Billion-Dollar Threshold for 2025

With more high-profile releases this year, Disney is set to have a boffo year at the box office that will shake this up.

After only a week, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is now the #2 movie of the year so far, and helped Disney cross over the billion-dollar threshold for the studio as a whole for another consecutive year.

What’s Happening:

Having released a mere week ago, the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has surpassed some of the biggest releases of the year, landing in the #2 spot domestically and becoming Disney’s biggest release of the year.

This means that the film has surpassed other Disney fare, including the recently released * New Avengers (AKA *Thunderbolts ) and February's Captain America: Brave New World from Marvel Snow White , which bowed in March.

This week, Lilo & Stitch was responsible for Disney taking in over $1 billion at the Domestic box office, something that they have done consecutively for 20 years, save for 2020. Disney is the only studio that has done this, and they are the first studio to do it thus far this year.

was responsible for Disney taking in over $1 billion at the Domestic box office, something that they have done consecutively for 20 years, save for 2020. Disney is the only studio that has done this, and they are the first studio to do it thus far this year. Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

As of press time Lilo & Stitch has taken in 280,121,482, across over 4,000 theaters, taking in over $60 million this weekend - its second weekend in theaters.

The film still has quite a bit to go before it becomes the #1 movie of the year, which would mean taking A Minecraft Movie out of the top spot. A film that has grossed over $422 million domestically since its early April release.

The remainder of the year will see Pixar’s Elio debut on June 13th, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th, Freakier Friday on August 8th, TRON: Ares on October 10th, Fox’s Predator: Badlands on November 7th, Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2 on November 26th, and Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19th - all films that will surely shakeup these box office numbers as the year continues.