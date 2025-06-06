Marvel Legends Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai Action Figure Set Now Available for Pre-Order

These figures provide nostalgia-fueled throwback to the old Marvel Capcom games.

A classic comic book rivalry turned video game rivalry is now available in toy form, as pre-orders have begun for the new Marvel Legends Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai two-pack.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s new two-pack set, Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai 6-Inch Action Figures

The versions of Wolverine and Silver Samurai depicted here are based off of the characters’ appearances in various Capcom fighting games, beginning in the 1990s.

While Wolverine appeared in a ton of the many different iterations of Marvel fighting games produced by Capcom, Silver Samurai was present to fight his enemy Logan (and anyone else who got in his way) in two games - 1994’s X-Men: Children of the Atom and 2000’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Per usual for Marvel Legends figures, these 6-inch scale figures with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. Wolverine and Silver Samurai come with 11 accessories in total, including character-inspired power FX pieces and display stands.

The set sells for $59.99 and is estimated to arrive in November 2025.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai 6-Inch Action Figures are available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

The Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai set is one of several new Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures

Can the Capcom Characters Ever Become Marvel Legends?

As cool as it is to get figures from the Marvel Capcom fighting games, it’s worth noting that several of those games – including multiple Marvel vs. Capcom installments and X-Men vs. Street Fighter – featured Capcom-originated playable characters alongside the Marvel heroes.

installments and – featured Capcom-originated playable characters alongside the Marvel heroes. On a licensing side, this would obviously be a huge obstacle, because Hasbro has an ongoing deal with Marvel but not with Capcom.

Still, we can’t help but dream of a day where we might get officially branded Marvel Legends figures of the likes of Chun-Li, Zangief, Mega Man and Frank West.

