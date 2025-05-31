Thanos, Psylocke, Gargantos, Venom and Other Marvel Legends Gamerverse Figures Coming Soon

Get ready to create epic battles as this wave of figures gives us some interesting matchups.

If you’ve been craving a new addition to your Marvel collection, Hasbro got your back! This week, the toymaker revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures and 2-pack sets that will open for pre-orders in June and July. Among the characters featured are Thanos, Wolverine, War Machine, and Gargantos.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Hasbro is diving into the Marvel Gamerverse with their upcoming assortment of Marvel Legends action figures that pair up some of the most loved characters for epic battles.

Marvel Legends figures are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and story accurate accessories. Equipped with multiple points of articulation, these characters are perfect for imaginative play or dynamic display.

This wave of Gamerverse figures include: Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai Psylocke vs. Thanos (Target Exclusive) Captain America vs. Venom War Machine vs. Marvel's Omega Red (Walmart Exclusive) Marvel's Juggernaut Gargantos



Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse assortment are set to launch starting June 6th and will ship to fans in Fall 2025.

The mutant Wolverine unleashes his adamantium claws against martial arts master and foe to the X-Men, Silver Samurai.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE WOLVERINE VS MARVEL'S SILVER SAMURAI

Comes with 11 accessories, including character-inspired power FX pieces and display stands.

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on June 5 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

Armed with her psychic blades, the telepathic mutant Psylocke battles the mad titan Thanos.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PSYLOCKE VS. THANOS

Comes with 9 accessories, including attachable power FX pieces for Psylocke and alternate hands for both figures.

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on June 6 at 1PM ET exclusively on Target.com

Available Fall 2025

The patriotic Super Soldier Captain America faces off against Venom and his alien symbiote powers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE CAPTAIN AMERICA VS VENOM

Comes with 8 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and shield power FX piece

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on June 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

A giant cephalopod monster with tentacles, Gargantos brings his enormous size and strength into battle. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Gargantos action figure!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE GARGANTOS

Features premium design and deco with 6 poseable tentacles.

Comes with 1 figure (7 unassembled pieces) and 1 eyeball accessory

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on June 18 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

Cain Marko is the unstoppable Juggernaut, possessing superhuman strength and extreme durability.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL'S JUGGERNAUT

Comes with 3 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and a power FX piece.

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on June 26 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

James "Rhodey" Rhodes suits up as War Machine, going head-to-head against Omega Red and his weaponized cybernetic tentacles.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE VS MARVEL'S OMEGA RED

Comes with 11 accessories, including attachable tentacle weapons for Omega Red and alternate hands for both figures

Ages 4 and Up

Pre-Order on July 24 at 10am ET exclusively on Walmart.com

Available Fall 2025

