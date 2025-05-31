Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Initial Wave of Marvel Legends "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Figures

The whole team is here joined by Silver Surfer; plus Johnny Storm gets two figures as his normal self and Human Torch!

We’ve almost made it! It's mere weeks away until Marvel Studios releases The Fantastic Four: First Steps giving audiences a long awaited introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Ahead of the film’s debut, Hasbro has revealed and opened pre-orders for the initial wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer.

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to make room in your Marvel collection for the Fantastic Four!

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line has just introduced five new figures themed to the The Fantastic Four: First Steps and yes, pre-orders are open! The assortment includes: Reed Richards - Mister Fantastic Sue Storm - Invisible Woman Johnny Storm - Human Torch Ben Grimm - The Thing Silver Surfer

As always, Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and movie accurate accessories. Plus multiple points of articulation make these perfect for imaginative play or dynamic display!

Marvel Legends The Fantastic Four: First Steps figures are available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

Reed Richards is the Fantastic Four's patriarch and a scientific genius. Beyond his intellect, Reed possesses the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MISTER FANTASTIC

Comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of regular hands and one set of extra-long "stretched" arms and hands

Ages 4 and Up

Storm is a fierce protector of her family and friends. Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S INVISIBLE WOMAN

Comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable shield FX piece.

Ages 4 and Up

The most popular member of the Fantastic Four known for his fiery attitude and charming personality, Johnny Storm spends his weekends chasing thrills and teasing his sister, Sue Storm.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHNNY STORM

Comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable flame FX

Ages 4 and Up

The Human Torch can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body. In the heat of battle, the Fantastic Four can always count on Johnny Storm to keep cool.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HUMAN TORCH

Comes with 2 alternate hand accessories.

Ages 4 and Up

With a body made of nearly indestructible rock, Ben Grimm is a formidable member of the Fantastic Four. Ben can punch through walls, lift cars, and defeat villains using his impressive super-strength.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S THE THING

Comes with 2 alternate hand accessories

Ages 4 and Up

The Silver Surfer travels across the universe on her surfboard, searching for planets for Galactus to eat. Imbued with super-speed and strength, the Silver Surfer is an incredible threat to the Fantastic Four -- and the universe.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SILVER SURFER

Comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, and surfboard with stand for dynamic poses and display.

Ages 4 and Up

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6

Case includes 6 individually boxed figures:

1x Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards)

1x Johnny Storm

1x Human Torch

1x Invisible Woman

1x The Thing

1x Silver Surfer

