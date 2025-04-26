Marvel Comics Announces Comic Book Dramatization of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

As retold by Marvel Comics, the comic book spotlights the real-life events of the Fantastic Four’s debut to the world, with research from The Future Foundation.

The Future Foundation is proud to partner with Marvel Comics to produce the first-ever authorized retelling of the Fantastic Four’s early adventures – drawing inspiration from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What’s Happening:

The single-issue comic, The Fantastic Four: First Steps , will be authored by acclaimed writer and renowned Fantastic Four expert Matt Fraction and drawn by award-winning super hero artist Mark Buckingham.

It’s the moment that changed the world–-presented in the most brilliant medium there is! The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 is certain to be a must-have item, both for those who have looked up to this super team since they made themselves known, to those who might be unaware of the history behind Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing’s incredible rise to global stardom.

Featuring cover art by Phil Noto, The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 hits comic book shelves on July 2nd, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

“Superstar" creator Matt Fraction: "What an honor to be asked to help celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Fantastic Four! It was a thrill to bring their first legendary adventure to the world of comic books for the first time! It's a story we all know by heart, but I think Magic Mark Buckingham and I have found a way to tell it as you've never heard or seen before – and who knows, this could be the start of something big!"

